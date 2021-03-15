McEwen Mining's El Gallo project disrupted by blockade
Mar. 15, 2021 6:26 PM ETMcEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)MUXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) says activities at its El Gallo project in Mexico have been temporarily suspended due to an "illegal blockade" of the main access to the property by members of nearby communities.
- McEwen says some people involved in the blockade believe that the annual payments and infrastructure improvements made to the local communities should increase significantly.
- The El Gallo mine has been residual heap leaching since Q3 2018 and is expected to contribute 3%-4% to the company's gold equivalent production in 2021.
- McEwen Mining's Q4 and FY 2020 results released last week point to another difficult year ahead, Taylor Dart writes in a neutral analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.