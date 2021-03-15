PFSweb expands distribution footprint west with a new fulfillment center
Mar. 15, 2021 6:48 PM ETPFSweb, Inc. (PFSW)PFSWBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- PFS, the operations business unit of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) is opening a new fulfillment distribution center in North Las Vegas, NV. The new facility expands total North American fulfillment center footprint to seven facilities.
- Accompanying the opening of this facility is a new signed contract with a large skincare company. This new client will go live in Q2 2021 and also include fulfillment and transportation management services from PFS’ Memphis and Toronto area centers.
- “The rapid and successful deployment of our two new facilities in the second half of last year gives me great confidence that we can exceed the expectations of this new skincare client in addition to our other existing and new clients to come,” commented Zach Thomann, EVP and President of PFS.