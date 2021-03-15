Southern Copper to invest $8B in Peruvian projects - report
Mar. 15, 2021 1:55 PM ETSouthern Copper Corporation (SCCO)SCCOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Southern Copper (SCCO -2.8%) plans to spend $8B on its various projects in Peru, including the Tia Maria mine that has been the subject of concern over its potential environmental impact.
- According to the La República newspaper, Southern Copper's director of operations told a mining conference that the company is preparing a reviewed, basic conceptual engineering plan for the $1.4B Tia Maria project, with the goal of submitting it for approval by Grupo Mexico's board next month.
- The company also is working on the $2.5B Michiquillay and $2B Los Chancas projects and on expanding its smelter, a refinery in Ilo and the processing plant at its Cuajone mine so production can be increased to 120K tons/day from 85K.
- Copper prices closed slightly higher at $9,145/ton today, as the metal resumes its rise towards 10-year highs hit last month.