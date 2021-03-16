Asia-Pacific shares track Wall Street gains; investors eye Fed's policy meeting
Mar. 16, 2021 1:03 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Japan +0.61%.
- China +0.24%, led by gains in consumer staples and financial stocks. Real estate firms gained 1.77% and the healthcare sub-index was up 0.52%.
- Hong Kong +0.62%.
- Australia +1.06%, led by gain in banking stocks. Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell nine basis points to 1.70%.
- The market focus is turning to the Fed’s statement Wednesday, which will include fresh economic and interest-rate projections.
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped about two basis points to 1.59% ahead of the Fed meeting and the latest government debt auctions.
- Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones rose 0.53%, to 32,953.46, S&P 500 gained 0.65%, reached 3,968.94 and Nasdaq advanced 1.05%, to close at 13,459.71.
- Oil prices edged lower with, U.S. crude futures down 0.93% to $64.78/barrel while Brent declined 0.96% to $68.22.
- Bitcoin continued its slide from a record high of $61,781.83 reached on Saturday, last trading 3% weaker on the day at around $53,915.
- U.S. stock futures mixed. Dow Jones -0.12%; S&P 500 +0.01%; Nasdaq +0.36%.