Designer Brands EPS beats by $0.15, misses on revenue

Mar. 16, 2021 6:50 AM ETDesigner Brands Inc. (DBI)DBIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.53 beats by $0.15; GAAP EPS of -$1.85 misses by $1.14.
  • Revenue of $609.35M (-26.6% Y/Y) misses by $14.35M.
  • CEO comment: "In 2021, Designer Brands will further stabilize our business by continuing to invest in the premier footwear brands our consumers demand, improving our digital and omni-channel capabilities and leveraging our ability to design and source goods. When demand shifts back to dress and seasonal, our Camuto team will be well-prepared to capitalize on our historical success in these categories while protecting our newly captured market share in the athletic segment. We have a significant amount of inventory open to buy and the capability to flex our business as customer preferences evolve, making us a dominant player with room to grow as the market recovers."
  • Press Release
