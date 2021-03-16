Dick's Sporting Goods launches exclusive men's apparel brand
Mar. 16, 2021 7:04 AM ETDICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS)DKSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) announces the introduction of of a men's athletic apparel brand called VRST.
- The retailer says VRST is built for the modern active man who lives life on-the-go. VRST will roll out online and to more than 400 DICK'S stores nationwide over the coming weeks.
- Key pieces of the apparel line include a variety of commuter pants, joggers and shorts along with tees, hooded sweatshirts and quarter-zips. VRST items range in price from $30 to $120, and the brand offers multiple inseam and waist sizing options outside of standard sizes .
- Source: Press Release
- Dicks's posted 14% revenue growth in Q4.