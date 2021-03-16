AstraZeneca to supply U.S. with additional 500K doses of potential COVID-19 treatment
Mar. 16, 2021 7:07 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)AZNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) has announced that the U.S. government has agreed to procure additional 500K doses of AZD7442, a long-acting antibody ("LAAB") combination currently undergoing late-stage clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.
- The amended agreement with the Department of Health and Human Services ("HHS") and the Department of Defense (DoD) builds on an October 2020 agreement the company signed for the delivery of 100K doses of the antibody combination.
- With a separate agreement to supply 100K doses to the DoD, AstraZeneca has a total commitment of 700K doses of AZD7442 for the U.S. in 2021.
- “The US Government’s support is critical in helping accelerate the development of AZD7442, which we believe will be an important tool in the fight against COVID-19,” said Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer of AstraZeneca.
- The extended agreement valued at $205M is subject to AZD7442 getting the Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA. It is unlikely to impact the company’s 2021 financial guidance, AstraZeneca said.
- The total value of current agreements to develop and supply the U.S. AZD7442 stands at $726M.
- In February, a U.S. government-sponsored study commenced to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AZD7442.