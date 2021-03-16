NewAge beats on revenue
Mar. 16, 2021 7:08 AM ETNewAge, Inc. (NBEV)NBEVBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV): Q4 Net loss of $4M.
- Revenue of $90.4M (+52.6% Y/Y) beats by $5.4M.
- CEO comment: “We are seeing record growth in Western Europe, the U.S., and Mexico, and are now seeing resurgence in both China and Japan in Q1 2021. The recently announced letter of intent to acquire Aliven in Japan, will add further momentum in this highly profitable core market for NewAge. We continue to make substantial progress on converging our companies and capturing cost synergies and are ahead of schedule on capturing our $20 million target. This will further add to the bottom line, on top of the benefits that accrue from the disposition of BWR.”
