Jacobs wins West Desert Test Center mission support services contract

Mar. 16, 2021 8:02 AM ETJacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J)JBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) nabbed a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to support the West Desert Test Center at Dugway Proving Ground (DPG), Utah.
  • The DPG contract is estimated at $60M+ over a five-year period of performance.
  • The DPG West Desert Test Center is the designated U.S. Army Major Range and Test Facility Base for chemical and biological defense testing.
  • Jacobs will provide subject matter expertise and technical and operations support across a spectrum of CBRNE defense capabilities and activities; it will also facilitate the execution of CBRNE incident training and live and constructive field exercises.
