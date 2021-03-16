Take-Two's 2K partners with Tiger Woods, acquires PGA TOUR game studio
Mar. 16, 2021 8:16 AM ETTake-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)TTWOBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) publishing label 2K has signed an exclusive, long-term partnership with golf legend Tiger Woods, which includes the rights for his name and likeness.
- 2K has also entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held HB Studios Multimedia, developers of the PGA TOUR 2K21 game and The Golf Club franchise. The deal is expected to close during calendar Q1.
- Woods will serve as an executive director and consultant for PGA TOUR 2K.
- Financial terms weren't disclosed for either deal.
- “In golf, there is no bigger icon than Tiger Woods. Like the rest of the world, we were saddened to hear of his recent accident, and we wish him a full and smooth recovery,” says 2K president David Ismailer. “We have been eager to announce our partnership with Tiger, whose legendary career has transcended the sport. We are thrilled to have him join our PGA TOUR 2K series as an Executive Director.”
