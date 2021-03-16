AC Immune shares rise on advancement of Alzheimer’s disease related vaccine
Mar. 16, 2021 8:22 AM ETAC Immune SA (ACIU)ACIUBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) announces plans to advance its novel anti-amyloid-beta (Abeta) vaccine into mid-stage clinical testing to treat and prevent the progression of Down syndrome (DS)-related Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
- Topline results showed that ACI-24 showed encouraging immunogenicity and safety in Phase 1b clinical testing in people with DS.
- Vaccination of adults with DS with ACI-24 resulted in encouraging immunogenicity (generation of anti-Abeta antibodies).
- A positive pharmacodynamic response was observed, as measured by an increase in plasma Abeta
- The company also disclosed new non-human primate data for an optimized formulation of the vaccine, which shows broad potential for the treatment and prevention of Abeta-driven diseases based on its superior efficacy in non-human primates.
- AC Immune also said it plans to present the full Phase 1b study results in DS-related AD at the upcoming Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC).
- ACI-24 is also currently being tested in a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with mild AD. The Phase 2 study is progressing toward an 18-month interim analysis, which is planned for Q2 2021.
- Shares up nearly 5% premarket.