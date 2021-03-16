FuelCell plunges after large Q1 loss, revenue miss
Mar. 16, 2021 8:22 AM ETFuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL)FCELBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor29 Comments
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) -9.3% pre-market after reporting a larger than expected FQ1 loss and a sharp miss on revenues.
- FuelCell says it lost $46.8M, or $0.15/share, in the quarter ended Jan. 31, after a year-ago loss of $41.1M, or $0.20/share.
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA loss was $7.35M, compared with a $222K loss in the prior-year period.
- Q1 operating expenses increased to $10.8M from $6.4M in the year-earlier quarter.
- Q1 service agreements and license revenue declined 12% Y/Y to $4.9M, generation revenue tumbled 10% to $4.9M, hurt by a temporary shutdown of several Bridgeport Fuel Cell Project plants, and advanced technologies contract revenue slipped 3% to $5.1M; backlog fell 7% to $1.27B.
- "We believe our proprietary technologies will continue to contribute to the decarbonization of the grid and generate revenue growth in the future," the company says.