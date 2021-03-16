SNDL, ZOM among premarket gainers
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEMKT:CANF) +87% on out-licensing psoriasis, liver disease drug rights.
- SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEMKT:SSY) +55% on announcing $2 Million expansion, capital and operating improvements at Trace Regional Hospital.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ANVS) +37% as ANVS401 improves speed, coordination in Parkinson's patients.
- Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) +28% on Chemomab merger approval.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) +29% on Q2 results.
- Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) +27% on expected to receive FDA nod for Alzheimer’s therapy and Solid Bioscience upgraded in today’s analyst action.
- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) +28%. on new contract for streamline health eValuator.
- iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) +23% on Q4 results.
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) +24%.
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NTN) +22% on merger approval with Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics.
- Zedge, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ZDGE) +17% on Q2 results.
- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) +16% on FDA clearance of Profound AI 3.0 in 3D mammography.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) +17%.
- Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCVU) +15% on report of deal for trading platform eToro.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) +15% on enrollment completion in study of MS1819 in cystic fibrosis.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) +14% on Q4 results.
- ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) +11% on results from a comprehensive screening of 27 proprietary Anti-SARS-CoV-2 therapeutic antibodies.
- Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) +11% on report of deal for trading platform eToro.
- NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) +10% on Q4 results.
- Zomedica (NYSEMKT:ZOM) +10% on commercially launches Truforma ahead of the schedule.
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) +9% on Q4 results.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) +9% on strategic capital partnership with SAF group
- Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) +9%.
- Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) +8%.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) +9%.