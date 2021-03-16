SNDL, ZOM among premarket gainers

Mar. 16, 2021 8:29 AM ETCANF, SSY, ANVS, ANCN, ENZ, SVRA, STRM, ISUN, SYPR, BTX, ZDGE, ICAD, KMPH, FTCVU, FWBI, XNET, IPA, FTCV, NBEV, ZOM, FUTU, SNDL, EPZM, CLRB, SEACBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEMKT:CANF) +87% on out-licensing psoriasis, liver disease drug rights.
  • SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEMKT:SSY) +55% on announcing $2 Million expansion, capital and operating improvements at Trace Regional Hospital.
  • Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ANVS) +37% as ANVS401 improves speed, coordination in Parkinson's patients.
  • Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) +28% on Chemomab merger approval.
  • Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) +29% on Q2 results.
  • Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) +27% on expected to receive FDA nod for Alzheimer’s therapy and Solid Bioscience upgraded in today’s analyst action.
  • Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) +28%. on new contract for streamline health eValuator.
  • iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) +23% on Q4 results.
  • Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) +24%.
  • NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NTN) +22% on merger approval with Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics.
  • Zedge, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ZDGE) +17% on Q2 results.
  • iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) +16% on FDA clearance of Profound AI 3.0 in 3D mammography.
  • KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) +17%.
  • Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCVU) +15% on report of deal for trading platform eToro.
  • AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) +15% on enrollment completion in study of MS1819 in cystic fibrosis.
  • Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) +14% on Q4 results.
  • ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) +11% on results from a comprehensive screening of 27 proprietary Anti-SARS-CoV-2 therapeutic antibodies.
  • Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) +11% on report of deal for trading platform eToro.
  • NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) +10% on Q4 results.
  • Zomedica (NYSEMKT:ZOM) +10% on commercially launches Truforma ahead of the schedule.
  • Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) +9% on Q4 results.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) +9% on strategic capital partnership with SAF group
  • Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) +9%.
  • Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) +8%.
  • SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) +9%.
