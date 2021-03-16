Enveric shares jump on Diverse Biotech deal
Mar. 16, 2021 8:33 AM ETEnveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB)ENVBBy: SA News Team
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) and Diverse Biotech finalized a strategic transaction to license exclusive worldwide development and commercialization rights for five novel compounds to address the adverse side effects of cancer treatments.
- Enveric shares up nearly 20% during premarket trading.
- Diverse Biotech has created a highly advanced chemistry drug discovery platform that combines cannabinoids with other molecules to create new drug candidates with potentially greater efficacy and a more favorable side effect profile than standard therapy.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Diverse will receive an undisclosed up-front payment and royalties on sales of commercialized compounds in the territory.