Instagram will block direct messages to teens from adults they don't follow

Mar. 16, 2021 8:48 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)FBBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Instagram (NASDAQ:FB) has rolled out new safeguards for users under the age of 18, which include prohibiting direct messages to teens from adults they don't follow.
  • Teens will also see "safety prompts" when trying to direct message an adult who have "exhibited potentially suspicious behavior."
  • Instagram is also developing new artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to help verify that users are actually over the minimum age of 13.
  • Read more about Instagram's efforts to protect younger users here.
  • Other news: Yesterday, Facebook reached an agreement with News Corp. to pay for Australian news content.
