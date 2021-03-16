Instagram will block direct messages to teens from adults they don't follow
Mar. 16, 2021 8:48 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)FBBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Instagram (NASDAQ:FB) has rolled out new safeguards for users under the age of 18, which include prohibiting direct messages to teens from adults they don't follow.
- Teens will also see "safety prompts" when trying to direct message an adult who have "exhibited potentially suspicious behavior."
- Instagram is also developing new artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to help verify that users are actually over the minimum age of 13.
- Read more about Instagram's efforts to protect younger users here.
- Other news: Yesterday, Facebook reached an agreement with News Corp. to pay for Australian news content.