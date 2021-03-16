Whole Earth Brands EPS misses by $0.28, beats on revenue; outlook

Mar. 16, 2021 8:51 AM ETWhole Earth Brands, Inc. (FREE)FREEBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.13 misses by $0.28.
  • Revenue of $75.7M (+10.1% Y/Y) beats by $0.7M.

  • FY 2021 guidance: Net Product Revenues of $493M-505M vs. consensus of $475.1M (representing reported growth of greater than 78%, and proforma organic growth of 3% to 5%); Adjusted EBITDA of $82M-85M (representing reported growth of greater than 50%, and proforma organic growth of 3% to 5%); Adjusted Gross Profit Margin of 34%-35% of product revenues; Adjusted EBITDA Margin of ~17% of product revenues; Capital Expenditures of $10M-12M and Tax Rate of ~23%.

  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.