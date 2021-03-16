Whole Earth Brands EPS misses by $0.28, beats on revenue; outlook
Mar. 16, 2021 8:51 AM ETWhole Earth Brands, Inc. (FREE)FREEBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.13 misses by $0.28.
- Revenue of $75.7M (+10.1% Y/Y) beats by $0.7M.
FY 2021 guidance: Net Product Revenues of $493M-505M vs. consensus of $475.1M (representing reported growth of greater than 78%, and proforma organic growth of 3% to 5%); Adjusted EBITDA of $82M-85M (representing reported growth of greater than 50%, and proforma organic growth of 3% to 5%); Adjusted Gross Profit Margin of 34%-35% of product revenues; Adjusted EBITDA Margin of ~17% of product revenues; Capital Expenditures of $10M-12M and Tax Rate of ~23%.
- Press Release