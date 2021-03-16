WEC Energy plans second large-scale renewable energy project
Mar. 16, 2021 8:51 AM ETWEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC)WECBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC) unveils plans for the 325 MW Darien Solar Energy Center to be built in Rock and Walworth counties, Wisconsin, the company's second proposed large-scale solar and battery project announced this year.
- The $446M project would feature 250 MW of solar generation, which is equal to powering 75K homes, and 75 MW of battery storage.
- The projects are part of WEC's plan to invest $2B in new solar, wind and battery storage projects for its utilities by 2025 as it cuts carbon emissions 55% by 2025 and 70% by 2030.
- Last month, WEC announced plans for the 310 MW Paris Solar-Battery Park in Kenosha County.