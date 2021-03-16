Adidas and Peloton to partner on apparel
Mar. 16, 2021 8:54 AM ETadidas AG (ADDYY), PTONADDYY, PTONBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor24 Comments
- Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) announced an apparel partnership with Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON), although details are thin.
- "I'm proud to announce our partnership with Peloton, the leading interactive fitness platform. Together we see great potential to surprise and delight our highly engaged communities by multiplying the power of both brands in a number of exciting ways," reads a statement from Adidas exec Aimee Arana.
- Adidas is expected to spill more details on the Peloton collaboration during an event on March 18.
- Shares of Adidas are up 0.50% in Frankfurt. Peloton is 0.88% higher in the U.S.
- Adidas unveiled its five-year plan last week.