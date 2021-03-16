OSI Systems nabs $6M award for patient monitoring solutions
- OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) has announced that its Healthcare division, Spacelabs Healthcare, received orders valued at ~$6M from a U.S. hospital to provide patient monitoring solutions and related accessories.
- These products are expected to be installed in several critical care areas, including operating rooms and intensive care units for post anesthesia, neonatal, and pediatrics.
- “We are pleased to work with this customer and look forward to delivering our advanced patient monitoring solutions to help provide comprehensive care,” commented Deepak Chopra, OSI Systems’ Chairman and CEO.