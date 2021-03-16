Credit Suisse may incur financial charge in wake of Greensill collapse
Mar. 16, 2021 9:08 AM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)CSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) may take a financial charge related to the collapse of Greensill Capital, the Swiss bank warned in a business update.
- "While these issues are still at an early stage, we would note that it is possible that Credit Suisse will incur a charge in respect of these matters," CS said.
- The company's "priority remains the recovery of funds" for Credit Suisse Asset Management's investors, it said.
- CS suspended then decided to liquidate its supply chain finance funds due to issues over the valuation of assets originated and structured by Greensill. In late February, the supply chain finance funds had an aggregate net value of ~$10B.
- Initial redemptions totaling $3.1B across four funds started on March 8, 2021. It expects to announce further cash distributions over coming months.
- Also, it said a collateralized $140M bridge loan made by Credit Suisse to Greensill last year has been reduced to $90M, as the administrators of Greensill have repaid $50M of that loan.
- For the company overall, Credit Suisse Group achieved its highest level of income before taxes in January and February in a decade. Investment Bank YTD revenue is up 50% Y/Y, and Y/Y client activity is helping all three of its Wealth Management-related businesses, led by growth in Global Trading Solutions.
- Sequentially net interest income is stabilizing and recurring commissions and fees "continue to trend up." Credit loss experience "remains benign," the company said.
- CS ADRs rise 0.9% in premarket trading.
- About a week ago, Credit Suisse hired advisers to help it deal with the Greensill matters.