Vuzix shares drop after Maxim downgrade on valuation concerns

Mar. 16, 2021 9:20 AM ETVuzix Corporation (VUZI)VUZIBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • With shares up more than 60% from a low earlier in March, Maxim Group downgrades Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) from Buy to Hold on valuation concerns and pulls the $13 price target.
  • Analyst Jack Vander Aarde does think the company merits a premium valuation, but the current price implies "very strong results and fundamental outlook."
  • The analyst remains positive on VUZI's long-term growth, seeing the company well-positioned "for multi-year revenue growth of 100%+."
  • VUZI shares are down 5.3% pre-market to $21.05.
  • Yesterday, VUZI reported upside Q4 results record Smart Glasses sale due to a pandemic-driven demand surge.
