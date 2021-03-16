Vuzix shares drop after Maxim downgrade on valuation concerns
Mar. 16, 2021 9:20 AM ETVuzix Corporation (VUZI)VUZIBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor7 Comments
- With shares up more than 60% from a low earlier in March, Maxim Group downgrades Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) from Buy to Hold on valuation concerns and pulls the $13 price target.
- Analyst Jack Vander Aarde does think the company merits a premium valuation, but the current price implies "very strong results and fundamental outlook."
- The analyst remains positive on VUZI's long-term growth, seeing the company well-positioned "for multi-year revenue growth of 100%+."
- VUZI shares are down 5.3% pre-market to $21.05.
- Yesterday, VUZI reported upside Q4 results record Smart Glasses sale due to a pandemic-driven demand surge.