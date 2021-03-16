Stimulus checks may boost investing in bitcoin, Visa, PayPal, Mastercard stock

Mar. 16, 2021
  • With $380B of stimulus checks heading to Americans, some two out of every five recipients expect to invest some part of their checks into bitcoin and stocks, according to a note by Mizuho Securities USA's Dan Dolev.
  • The firm estimates that ~10% of total gross stimulus checks, or roughly $40B, may be allocated to bitcoin (BTC-USD) and/or stock purchases. Mizuho surveyed more than 200 individuals who expect to get the third round of stimulus checks
  • While bitcoin was the most popular investment choice, according to the survey, payment-related stocks topped the potential equity investments.
  • Some 40% of the direct payments are expected to go into stocks. Of those expecting to invest in stocks, 33% plan to buy Visa (NYSE:V) stock, followed by 29% who plan to buy PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares. Those are followed by Mastercard (NYSE:MA) (13%) and Square (NYSE:SQ) (10%).
  • Other potential stock investments named include: Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) (8%), Wex (NYSE:WEX) (7%), Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) (7%), ADP (NASDAQ:ADP) (6%), and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) (4%).
  • Late last month, a Deutsche Bank survey estimated ~$170B in potential stock market inflows when the the direct payments were then expected to be $465B.
