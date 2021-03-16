Twitter rises 1.5% as Citi praises investment direction

Mar. 16, 2021 9:26 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)TWTRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is up 1.5% premarket after a price target hike at Citi, which likes what it sees from Twitter's investment choices.
  • The company is making prudent investments that will feed revenue growth, analyst Jason Bazinet says, and even though they'll "likely dampen near-term profits, we think they are smart."
  • Twitter has been putting money into staffing, technology and acquisitions, and is largely on the right path now, he says. If it falters, it's likely not because of the company's execution, but due to a moderation in e-commerce and advertising growth.
  • He's staying Neutral but raised the price target to $80 from $55, implying 14% upside.
  • Street analysts are Neutral overall, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.
