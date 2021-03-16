J.Jill slides after Q4 results
Mar. 16, 2021
- J.Jill (JILL -9.9%) falls after the fourth-quarter earnings results, where net sales declined 28.3% year-over-year to $120.43M.
- Gross profit was $68.7M with the margin of 57%, comparted to the gross profit of $100M at 59.5% margin a year ago.
- Adj. income from operations was a loss of $15.7M vs. income of $1.7M in 4Q19.
- Adj. EBITDA was a loss of $6.5M vs. income of $11.8M in 4Q19.
- Inventory was $58M (-20.1% Y/Y).
- "As we look ahead, we will continue to take disciplined and strategic actions to strengthen the foundation of our operating model to better realize the potential of the J Jill brand and business," says President and CEO Claire Spofford.