Nurix Therapeutics strikes research deal with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

  • Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX +3.9%) announces that it is part of a collaboration sponsored by Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), a leading funder of pediatric cancer research, to develop a drug to potentially treat aggressive childhood cancers including neuroblastoma and medulloblastoma.
  • The program is one of four that are being supported by an $18.5M grant from Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation’s Crazy 8 initiative, the company said.
  • The program’s goal is to identify and evaluate small molecules that promote targeted protein degradation of the transcription factor MYCN to potentially drive tumor destruction. MYCN is a known driver of aggressive pediatric cancers such as neuroblastoma and medulloblastoma.
