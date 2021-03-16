Charles & Colvard expands digital footprint with Moissanite Outlet
- Charles & Colvard (CTHR +1.6%) launches of its direct-to-consumer website, moissaniteoutlet.com, to serve as a disposition channel and to complement its global positioning and dominance in the moissanite market.
- Moissanite Outlet is a call-to-action destination that caters to the opportunistic shopper, and serves a large consumer base with discounted products that do not meet the standards of Charles & Colvard's premium gem brands and fine jewelry.
- "Digital expansion is a key component to our overall growth strategy and Moissanite Outlet gives us the opportunity to take back ownership of the entire moissanite market," said Don O'Connell, President and CEO of Charles & Colvard.