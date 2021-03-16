Bioceres rallies on acquiring 6% ownership interest in Moolec Science

  • Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX +11.1%) to acquire 6% ownership interest in Moolec Science, enters fast growing alternative food market.
  • Through a joint venture subsidiary, Moolec operates a dedicated industrial facility for the production of protein concentrates and oils.
  • According to a recent report, worldwide alternative proteins market valuation reached $14.95B in 2019 and is expected to grow considerably over 2020-2025.
  • "GLA assets are non-core to our business focus at Bioceres and this transaction will unlock greater potential value from this asset in the hands of a company specifically dedicated to the alternative food space like Moolec." said Federico Trucco, CEO of Bioceres.
