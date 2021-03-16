Facebook testing paid deals for new writer publishing platform - Axios

Mar. 16, 2021 9:51 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)FBBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor17 Comments
  • Facebook (FB +1.7%) is set to start testing partnerships with writers for a publishing platform that would enable writer websites as well as newsletters, Axios reports.
  • That represents Facebook's latest feelers into another line of business - in this case that of Substack, which has helped many prominent writers go independent from major publications with their own newsletters.
  • To pilot the program, Facebook will pay a small group of writers to get the tools going. They'll otherwise be free to use.
  • It will be integrated with Facebook's Pages, which will allow for easy publication of non-text media such as live videos and "Stories" style updates. The company will look to add monetization tools later.
  • It's the latest headline out of the company tied to news production. After some struggles, yesterday it reported a deal with News Corp. in Australia over paying publishers for news.
