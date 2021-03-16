Ampio surges 7.5% on phase 1 data for COVID-19 respiratory treatment
Mar. 16, 2021 10:01 AM ETAmpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE)AMPEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:AMPE) are up 7.5% to $1.95 in morning trading after the company reported preliminary positive phase 1 results for AP-014, an inhaled treatment for respiratory distress in patients with COVID-19.
- AP-014 is testing an inhaled version of the company's Ampion, which is described as a "novel biologic drug containing a blood-derived cyclized peptide and small molecules that target multiple pathways in the innate immune response characteristic of inflammatory disease."
- Preliminary results for inhaled Ampion demonstrated an 8% all-cause mortality rate in the treatment group compared to 21% in standard of care alone.
- Average hospital stay was seven days for the Ampion group compared to 11 days for standard of care patients.
- By day five, 86% of patients who received Ampion were stable or had improvement compared to 75% of standard of care patients.
- Adverse events were similar between the two groups, and no serious drug-related adverse events were reported.