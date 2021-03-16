University of Dubuque and Kaplan, subsidiary of Graham Holdings partner to strengthen student's employability
- The University of Dubuque partners with the College for Financial Planning—a Kaplan Company, which is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (GHC -1.2%) to offer students a series of programs in financial education.
- Designed to enhance the job readiness and marketability of aspiring professionals by pairing traditional degree programs with the College’s educational programs, the courses enable students to earn industry-recognized credentials that are highly valued by employers.
- “The notion of pairing an undergraduate degree and traditional employment experience with an industry-recognized credential is attractive to students and employers. To be in the workforce with both a strong educational background and specific skills will give professionals an edge in a competitive market. The University of Dubuque is taking a significant leadership role in this movement. As a faith-based community, the University of Dubuque is well-known for educating students and pursuing excellence in scholarship through professional academic formation with a strong liberal arts core. Coupled with Kaplan’s programs, students will be even better equipped to close the skills gap and thrive in the world of work.” said Eric Kuennen, executive director of work readiness solutions, University Partners, Kaplan.