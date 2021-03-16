Mimecast says SolarWinds hackers didn't access emails or archive content
Mar. 16, 2021 11:03 AM ETMimecast Limited (MIME)MIMEBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Mimecast (MIME +1.4%) has completed the forensic investigation of the security incident in January tied to the Russian-linked hackers behind the SolarWinds breach.
- The company has "eliminated the threat actor's access to our environment" and have no evidence the hackers accessed email or archive content held on behalf of customers.
- The investigation was conducted with third party cyber forensics experts at FireEye subsidiary Mandiant and in conjunction with law enforcement officials.
- Source: Company bog post.
- FireEye has been credited for discovering the SolarWinds breach while investigating its own attack.