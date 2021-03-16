Lizhi jumps to 5% gain as Citron praises dating move, sees near-triple upside

Mar. 16, 2021 11:22 AM ETLizhi Inc. (LIZI)LIZI, YALABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Chinese Internet audio platform Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) has reversed losses and jumped to a 5.5% gain after a new post from Citron Research, which expects the stock to nearly triple.
  • Citron calls Lizhi a "cross-section of Clubhouse, Roblox, and NOW dating," noting that app is among the top 10 social networking apps in 70 countries.
  • The previously gaming-focused app is now expanding into dating, Citron notes.
  • It has a $30 target, implying 185% upside from yesterday's close.
  • The company is valued at just $400M, Citron notes, and it's trading at an EV/sales multiple of just 1.4x, vs. MENA peer Yalla (YALA +12.2%) trading at a comparable multiple of 17.2x.
  • "LIZI should benefit from de-platforming of big tech in China. In other words LIZI is valued at $7 per MAU vs. YALA at $221," Citron says.
