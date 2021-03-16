Vizio launches 15M shares IPO

Mar. 16, 2021 11:26 AM ETVIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO)VZIOBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Vizio (VZIO) launched a 15.1M shares IPO, to be priced between $21 and $23 per share, wherein 7.56M shares are offered by the company and 7.56M by selling stockholders.
  • All shares of Class B common stock will be held by founder, chairman & CEO William Wang which will represent 91.7% of the total voting power of its outstanding capital stock.
  • Underwriters granted 30-days option to exercise their option to purchase up to an additional 2.27M shares.
  • For its latest reported financials, the company reports 12M+ SmartCast Active accounts (+61% Y/Y) with $2B+ in revenue; total VIZIO hours rose 95% Y/Y.
  • It had filed to go public on Mar.1
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.