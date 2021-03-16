Vizio launches 15M shares IPO
- Vizio (VZIO) launched a 15.1M shares IPO, to be priced between $21 and $23 per share, wherein 7.56M shares are offered by the company and 7.56M by selling stockholders.
- All shares of Class B common stock will be held by founder, chairman & CEO William Wang which will represent 91.7% of the total voting power of its outstanding capital stock.
- Underwriters granted 30-days option to exercise their option to purchase up to an additional 2.27M shares.
- For its latest reported financials, the company reports 12M+ SmartCast Active accounts (+61% Y/Y) with $2B+ in revenue; total VIZIO hours rose 95% Y/Y.
- It had filed to go public on Mar.1