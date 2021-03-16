$11 trillion market opportunity is in Defiance ETFs sight
- Defiance ETFs are focused on the next generation of sector investing. Their most recent exchange traded fund Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (HDRO) has been on the market for one week and has built up $2.85 million net assets.
- Green hydrogen is an interesting investment focus in comparison to other green energy-related investments. None of the existing alternative energy sources can provide sufficient, consistent, and cost-effective energy supply according to Defiance ETFs. Green hydrogen can, and it is a zero-emission fuel with a sole waste product of water.
- In a recent green hydrogen report by Bank of America, Haim Israel, Head of Thematic Investing stated “Green hydrogen could provide up to 24% of our energy needs by 2050, helping to cut emissions by around a third. In doing so, the transition to green hydrogen could provide $11 trillion of infrastructure investment opportunities over the next 30 years and direct annual revenues of $2.5 trillion.”
- Breaking down HDROs top three holdings and performance:
- HDROs number one holding at 13.27% is Plug Power Inc which is +270.79% over 6M. Secondly, Fuelcell Energy Inc represents 9.81% and is +603.72% over 6M and finally, Ballard Power Systems Inc represents 7.40% and is +75.15% over 6M.
- Investors who are open to common green energy investment vehicles such as iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN), Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN), Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW), and First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index ETF (NASDAQ:QCLN) may want to investigate the new hydrogen and fuel cell-based ETF.
- Additionally, for longer-term views, the U.S. Energy Information Administration has projected that by 2050 essentially 50% of the globe’s electricity consumption will come from renewables.