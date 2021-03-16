American Cannabis agrees deal for Naturaleaf in Colorado

  • American Cannabis (OTCQB:AMMJ +5.0%) announces that it has executed a material definite agreement to acquire the assets and operations of Medihemp and its wholly owned subsidiary SLAM Enterprises and Medical Cannabis Caregivers, all doing business as Naturaleaf, located in Colorado.
  • Naturaleaf operates three licensed medical marijuana centers, including a 10K square foot cultivation facility containing non-volatile extraction facilities, and has provided patients with quality cannabis, cannabis-derived products and related accessories for over ten years.
  • American Cannabis also plans to acquire additional local and national cannabis assets and brands, with the goal of creating a portfolio of cannabis assets elevating the consumer experience through a commitment to wellness, quality products, and cleaner green practices.
