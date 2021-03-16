Verisk expands into group life insurance market by acquiring assets and capabilities of 4C Solutions

Mar. 16, 2021 11:32 AM ETVerisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)VRSKBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • FAST, a Verisk (VRSK -0.1%) business is acquiring assets and capabilities of 4C Solutions, a software advisory firm in group life insurance.
  • Transaction terms not dislcosed.
  • The acquisition will help insurers meet the rapidly changing coverage needs of companies and their employees.
  • "Managing group life insurance can be a major challenge for insurers, many of whom rely on decades-old technology to help employees obtain the coverage they need," said Tom Famularo, managing director and co-founder of FAST. "The addition of 4C’s capabilities will help us serve the group life market. Our scalable, no-code solutions can be implemented in months and will provide group insurers with tools to improve operational efficiency and transform the customer experience."
