Verisk expands into group life insurance market by acquiring assets and capabilities of 4C Solutions
Mar. 16, 2021 11:32 AM ETVerisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)VRSKBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- FAST, a Verisk (VRSK -0.1%) business is acquiring assets and capabilities of 4C Solutions, a software advisory firm in group life insurance.
- Transaction terms not dislcosed.
- The acquisition will help insurers meet the rapidly changing coverage needs of companies and their employees.
- "Managing group life insurance can be a major challenge for insurers, many of whom rely on decades-old technology to help employees obtain the coverage they need," said Tom Famularo, managing director and co-founder of FAST. "The addition of 4C’s capabilities will help us serve the group life market. Our scalable, no-code solutions can be implemented in months and will provide group insurers with tools to improve operational efficiency and transform the customer experience."