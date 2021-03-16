Cyber Apps World to acquire 50% interest in WFH HR software solution provider
Mar. 16, 2021 11:38 AM ETCyber Apps World Inc. (CYAP)CYAPBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Cyber Apps World (OTCPK:CYAP) to acquire a 50% interest in "Privacy and Value", a technology solution geared toward management of remote workers with an emphasis on balancing privacy and productivity concerns.
- The company plans to file a spin off for its interest in Privacy and Value as a separate trading entity, benefitting CYAP shareholders through proportional issuance and allocation of shares.
- "Complex systems reorganize in powerful ways when a large percentage of people making up those systems all change their behaviors in important ways simultaneously and for extended periods, and the technology horizon moves in reaction. This is even more true when the direction of that change is aligned with basic widespread preference. In other words, most people would rather work from home if they could. Companies seeking to attract skilled workers in the post-pandemic world will be at a competitive disadvantage if they can't evolve to meet this new constraint." commented Mohammed Irfan Rafimiya Kazi, President of Cyber Apps.