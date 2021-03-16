Daqo New Energy enters three-year polysilicon supply pact with Gaojing
Mar. 16, 2021 11:44 AM ETDaqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)DQBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Daqo New Energy (DQ +1.9%) has inked a three-year high-purity polysilicon supply agreement with Gaojing Solar Energy Technology, an advanced solar wafer manufacturer.
- Under the agreement, Daqo New Energy will provide Gaojing with high-purity mono-grade polysilicon in a total amount of 45.9K MT between June 2021 and May 2024.
- Pursuant to the agreement, Gaojing will make an advance payment to Daqo New Energy.
- "As a leading high-purity polysilicon provider, we will continue to support our customers with growing capacity and superior quality and work closely with them to better serve the rapid growth of the solar PV market," said Mr. Longgen Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of Daqo New Energy.