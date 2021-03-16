Valero, BlackRock to partner with Navigator in carbon-capture investment
Mar. 16, 2021 By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Valero Energy (VLO -2.9%) and BlackRock (BLK +0.2%) say they are working with Navigator Energy Services to develop an industrial scale carbon capture pipeline system.
- The companies expect the initial phase to span more than 1,200 miles of new carbon dioxide gathering and transportation pipelines across five Midwest states with the capability of permanently storing up to 5M metric tons/year of carbon dioxide, which could be expanded to transport and sequester as much as 8M mt/year of CO2.
- Valero plans to become an anchor shipper by securing a majority of the initial available system capacity, and Navigator plans to lead the construction and operations of the system, with operations expected to begin in late 2024.
- BlackRock's Global Energy & Power Infrastructure team invests in long-term infrastructure investments in the energy and power sector, but the specifics of its participation are not disclosed.
