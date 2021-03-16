BlackBerry moves to day's high on autonomous vehicle patent news

Mar. 16, 2021 11:45 AM ETBlackBerry Limited (BB)BBBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor27 Comments
  • BlackBerry (BB +2.1%) has jumped to its high on the day with the move attributed to a patent circulating tied to "methods and systems for autonomous vehicle refueling."
  • The patent application (with today's action date) was applied for on Aug. 23, 2017.
  • It covers "A method at an autonomous vehicle for signaling a refueling attendant, the method including confirming that the autonomous vehicle is proximal to a refueling station; providing a signal to the refueling attendant; waiting for refueling to commence; and if, after a threshold period, refueling has not commenced, repeating the providing the signal" (sic).
