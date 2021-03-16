Tinder to offer background checks as Match takes swipe at Bumble
Mar. 16, 2021
- Match Group (MTCH +1.8%), the parent company of Tinder, Match, OkCupid and other dating services, has made a seven-figure investment into a non-profit called Garbo, enabling the latter to accelerate a national expansion. The background check platform allows users to view criminal records, court actions and public information of prospective dates using only their name or mobile number. Match hopes to integrate Garbo's background check technology into Tinder later this year, followed by its other U.S. dating apps.
- Backdrop: Garbo was founded in 2018 by Kathryn Kosmides, a "survivor of gender-based violence" who wanted to make it easier to find information about people users may meet online. The platform aggregates numerous data sources to provide details on an individual, including "arrests, convictions, restraining orders, harassment, and other violent crimes." The service also performs what it calls an "equitable background" check, which means it excludes drug possession charges from its results, as well as traffic tickets.
- "This is an industry first," said Tracey Breeden, head of Safety and Social Advocacy for Match Group. "For far too long women and marginalized groups in all corners of the world have faced many barriers to resources and safety. We recognize corporations can play a key role in helping remove those barriers with technology and true collaboration rooted in action." The news may also take aim at Bumble (BMBL +0.9%), which requires women to reach out first in hetero dating situations.
- Bigger picture: The move by Match is part of a broader effort to rethink safety across its services. Late last year, Match hired Breeden as its first head of safety and partnered with the Rape and Incest National Network to audit the company's assault prevention systems. In early 2020, the company also invested in Noonlight - to help it power new safety features inside Tinder - and included a new date check-in feature and photo verification.
- The expiration of the quiet period on Bumble last week brought a spate of analyst initiations that were largely positive, but cautious on valuation.