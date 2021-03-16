Metalla acquires royalty on OZ Minerals Centrogold Project
- Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA -4.1%) enters into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire an existing 1-2% net smelter return royalty on OZ Minerals' CentroGold Project from Jaguar Mining.
- The purchase price includes an upfront payment of $7M in cash payable by Metalla at closing and up to $11M in contingent post-closing payments, consisting of common shares of Metalla and cash upon the achievement of certain milestones relating to CentroGold.
- Brett Heath, President & CEO, comments, "The CentroGold project has a highly prospective land package that covers over 1,200 square kilometers within a proven geological gold belt in northern Brazil. The CentroGold project is being advanced by Australian based major producer OZ Minerals with a significant presence in Brazil operating the Pedra Branca and Antas mine. We believe the CentroGold project has a strong potential for growth with significant exploration upside."