Color Star’s subsidiary Color China Entertainment and Doman announces cooperation agreement
Mar. 16, 2021 11:51 AM ETColor Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW)CSCWBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Color Star Technology (CSCW -1.5%) subsidiary, Color China Entertainment Co., Ltd. and Doman ('HK') Ltd., have signed a cooperation agreement.
- Doman is a Hong Kong-based company that provides blockchain technology to many enterprises around the world, addressing issues in computing and internet management.
- The cooperation to provide blockchain technology support for Color Star's interactive entertainment platform software, known as Color World APP; also include joint efforts to create a "private chain" and the continued pursuit of breakthroughs in augmented reality technologies.
- The cooperation will also provide support for establishing copyright trading platforms, and in the future.