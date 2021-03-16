Euronet Worldwide to acquire PBMA business of Piraeus Bank in Greece
Mar. 16, 2021 12:07 PM ETEuronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)EEFTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Euronet Worldwide (EEFT -2.3%) entered into an agreement to purchase the Piraeus Bank Merchant Acquiring (PBMA) business of Piraeus Bank (Bank), Greece's largest bank.
- The company agreed to pay €300M for the segment’s acquiring services and assets that include ~205K POS terminals at 170K merchants across Greece and also its online merchant acquiring business.
- Transaction also includes a separately negotiated commercial agreement for a long-term strategic partnership with Piraeus Bank for collaborative product distribution, processing and customer referrals.
- Post the transaction, Euronet will act as the bank's exclusive long-term partner for the provision of merchant acquiring services to its customers.
- Acquisition expected to close in 2021.
- PBMA business is expected to add ~$80 to $90M of revenue and $15 to $20M of EBITDA in the first full year of operation; also estimates to add ~$3 to $5M in incremental operating costs before the acquisition closure for enabling an effective transition from Piraeus to Euronet.