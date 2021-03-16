Euronet Worldwide to acquire PBMA business of Piraeus Bank in Greece

Mar. 16, 2021 12:07 PM ETEuronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)EEFTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Euronet Worldwide (EEFT -2.3%) entered into an agreement to purchase the Piraeus Bank Merchant Acquiring (PBMA) business of Piraeus Bank (Bank), Greece's largest bank.
  • The company agreed to pay €300M for the segment’s acquiring services and assets that include ~205K POS terminals at 170K merchants across Greece and also its online merchant acquiring business.
  • Transaction also includes a separately negotiated commercial agreement for a long-term strategic partnership with Piraeus Bank for collaborative product distribution, processing and customer referrals.
  • Post the transaction, Euronet will act as the bank's exclusive long-term partner for the provision of merchant acquiring services to its customers.
  • Acquisition expected to close in 2021.
  • PBMA business is expected to add ~$80 to $90M of revenue and $15 to $20M of EBITDA in the first full year of operation; also estimates to add ~$3 to $5M in incremental operating costs before the acquisition closure for enabling an effective transition from Piraeus to Euronet.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.