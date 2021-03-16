Ruby Tuesday founder’s new SPAC FAST Acquisition Corp. II falls after $200M IPO (update)
Mar. 16, 2021
- Ruby Tuesday founder Sandy Beall’s new SPAC FAST Acquisition Corp. II (FZTU) fell slightly Tuesday following a $200M IPO that came shortly after his first special purpose acquisition company cut a $6.6B deal for Golden Nugget/Landry’s.
- FZTU opened at its IPO price of $10 per investment unit, but dropped to as low as $9.96 before closing at $9.98, down 0.2% on the session.
- The pullback came after an initial public offering in which the SPAC sold investors 20M units, with each consisting of one Class A share and 0.25 warrants good for buying a second shares at $11.50 in the future.
- The SPAC’s sponsor also granted underwriters the option of selling an extra 3M units for overallotments, potentially raising another $30M.
- Additionally, the sponsor agreed to invest $6M to purchase 4M warrants at $1.50 apiece, with each entitling the sponsor to buy one Class A share at $11.50 in the future. That investment will rise to $6.6M for 4.4M warrants if underwriters exercise all overallotment options.
- Plans call for the SPAC to focus acquisition efforts on North American restaurants, hospitality companies or businesses in related sectors.
- The SPAC’s units list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “FZTU.” Its shares and warrants will also eventually trade independently as “FZT” and “FZTWS,” respectively.
- FZTU’s launch came just weeks after Beall and his partners’ first SPAC FAST Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FST) agreed to merge with Golden Nugget/Landry’s parent Fertitta Entertainment Inc., owned by billionaire Tilman Fertitta.
- Dubbed “The World’s Richest Restaurateur” by Forbes magazine, Fertitta owns the Houston Rockets NBA team and all of Fertitta Entertainment. He’ll continue to serve as the merged entity’s chairman, president, CEO a majority shareholder.
- Fertitta Entertainment’s holdings include the Golden Nugget hotel/casino chain, a major stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) and more than 500 restaurants operating under the names Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Rainforest Cafe, Morton's steakhouse and other brands.
- Beall’s second SPAC, Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELOU), recently staged a $230M IPO but has yet to make an M&A deal.
- Beall, who serves as the new SPAC’s CEO, founded the Ruby Tuesday restaurant chain in 1971 while still in college and sold it to Morrison Inc. in 1982. However, he remained as the chain’s president and eventually worked his way up to become Morrison’s chairman and CEO.
- Beall later oversaw Morrison’s split into three public companies, Ruby Tuesday, Morrison Healthcare and Morrison’s Cafeteria. He continued to lead Ruby Tuesday after the split, growing it into 800 restaurants before leaving in 2012.
- Ruby Tuesday was later bought out by private-equity firm NRD Capital Management and declared Chapter 11 last fall due to COVID-19 closures, although the chain recently emerged from bankruptcy.
