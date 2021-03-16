FibroGen starts late-stage study for Duchenne muscular dystrophy therapy
- FibroGen (FGEN -0.3%) has announced the initiation of LELANTOS-2, a Phase 3 trial to evaluate pamrevlumab or placebo in combination with systemic corticosteroids in patients with ambulatory Duchenne muscular dystrophy ("DMD").
- ~70 patients aged 6 to 12 years will be randomized 1:1 in the double-blind, placebo-controlled trial to receive pamrevlumab/ systemic corticosteroids, or placebo/ systemic corticosteroids every two weeks, for up to 52 weeks.
- The primary efficacy endpoint will be the ambulatory function assessment, measured by the change in North Star Ambulatory Assessment (“NSAA”) from baseline to week 52. Additional secondary endpoints will also be assessed in the study.
- A major catalyst is awaiting Fibrogen this week as the FDA action date for roxadustat’s new drug application approaches.