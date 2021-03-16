Chevron misleading consumers, environmental groups say in FTC complaint
Mar. 16, 2021
- Three environmental groups file a false advertising complaint against Chevron (CVX -2%) with the Federal Trade Commission, alleging the company has overstated its investment in renewable energy and actions to curb greenhouse gas emissions.
- Global Witness, Greenpeace and Earthworks say their complaint is the first to petition the FTC to use its "Green Guides" against an oil company for misleading consumers about its actions to combat climate change.
- The FTC devised the guidelines in 2012, warning companies to make environmental claims for their products only if they can prove that they are true and if they are significant.
- Chevron calls the complaint "frivolous" and says it is investing $3B through 2028 "to advance the energy transition."
- At its Investor Day last week, Chevron unveiled new carbon intensity reduction targets, targeting a 35% reduction in carbon intensity by 2028.