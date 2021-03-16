SPAC Churchill Capital II gets new buy rating at Benchmark on Skillsoft turnaround
Mar. 16, 2021
- Michael Klein's SPAC Churchill Capital II (NYSE:CCX), which is merging with digital learning company Skillsoft, was initiated with a buy at Benchmark earlier with a $14 price target as the analyst believes Skillsoft is in the "final stages" of a turnaround.
- Churchill Capital II is a sister SPAC to Klein's Churchill Capital IV (NYSE:CCIV), which recently announced it would be be merging with electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors, which had climbed about 550% on speculation of a Lucid deal, though has since dropped 54% from the highs.
- "With a new capital structure and the appointment of a new, growth-focused CEO, we believe the company has begun to reorganize to take better advantage of its technology assets, vast content library and enterprise customer base that is locked-in," Benchmark analyst Mark Schappel wrote in note.
- Schappel points out that Skillsoft was an "early pioneer" in digital learning and had a "gold-plated name", through during past several years it had several "simultaneous setbacks" and the company "lost its way."
- AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCCU) is Klein's most recent SPAC and he recently raised some $1.7B for Churchill Capital VI (CCVIU) and Churchill Capital VII (CVIIU), which have yet to do M&A deals.
- Recall Oct. 13, Churchill Capital II to acquire Skillsoft and Global Knowledge for $1.5B.
