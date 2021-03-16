SPAC Churchill Capital II gets new buy rating at Benchmark on Skillsoft turnaround

Mar. 16, 2021 1:00 PM ETSkillsoft Corp. (SKIL), LCIDSKIL, LCIDBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor11 Comments
  • Michael Klein's SPAC Churchill Capital II (NYSE:CCX), which is merging with digital learning company Skillsoft, was initiated with a buy at Benchmark earlier with a $14 price target as the analyst believes Skillsoft is in the "final stages" of a turnaround.
  • Churchill Capital II is a sister SPAC to Klein's Churchill Capital IV (NYSE:CCIV), which recently announced it would be be merging with electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors, which had climbed about 550% on speculation of a Lucid deal, though has since dropped 54% from the highs.
  • "With a new capital structure and the appointment of a new, growth-focused CEO, we believe the company has begun to reorganize to take better advantage of its technology assets, vast content library and enterprise customer base that is locked-in," Benchmark analyst Mark Schappel wrote in note.
  • Schappel points out that Skillsoft was an "early pioneer" in digital learning and had a "gold-plated name", through during past several years it had several "simultaneous setbacks" and the company "lost its way."
  • AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCCU) is Klein's most recent SPAC and he recently raised some $1.7B for Churchill Capital VI (CCVIU) and Churchill Capital VII (CVIIU), which have yet to do M&A deals.
  • Recall Oct. 13, Churchill Capital II to acquire Skillsoft and Global Knowledge for $1.5B.
  • Earlier, SPAC Churchill Capital IV gains as Lucid Motors CEO scheduled to appear on CNBC tonight.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.