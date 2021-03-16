Pinduoduo Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Mar. 16, 2021 1:10 PM ETPinduoduo Inc. (PDD)PDDBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (+75.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.87B (+85.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PDD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.