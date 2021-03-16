FirstEnergy gains on report that Carl Icahn nears deal for two board seats
Mar. 16, 2021 1:11 PM ETFirstEnergy Corp. (FE), IEPFE, IEPBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor9 Comments
- FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) rose 1.1% after a report that the Ohio utility is close to a deal with activist Carl Icahn (NASDAQ:IEP) for two board seats in an effort to avoid a proxy battle.
- Two Icahn employees, Jesse Lynn and Andrew Teno, are likely to join FirstEnergy's board, according to a WSJ report. The pact, which would expand the board to 14 members, may be reached as soon as today.
- Recall March 9, Icahn seeking seats on FirstEnergy's board - Bloomberg.
- Recall March 9, FirstEnergy upped to Buy at BofA on improved Ohio regulatory backdrop.